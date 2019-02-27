Panel backs bill on school-lunch debt

The Arkansas House Education Committee on Tuesday supported a bill that would prohibit schools from stigmatizing students with outstanding school-lunch debt.

House Bill 1356 by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, would ban schools from treating students who owe money for past meals differently from students who don't.

The legislation contains specific prohibitions on forcing students to wear wristbands, get hand stamps or sit in a separate section of the cafeteria.

Davis told committee members that the problem wasn't pervasive in Arkansas but that there were a handful of incidents of students stigmatized because of their parents' failure to pay for school lunches.

HB1356 also would direct the Arkansas Department of Education to develop "best practices" for districts to collect student-meal debts.

-- Hunter Field