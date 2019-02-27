Panel backs bill to end wait list for disability services

A bill setting a three-year deadline for the state to serve the more than 3,000 developmentally disabled Arkansans who are now on a waiting list for home and community-based services cleared the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on Tuesday.

"We can find money to pay for everything else. Let's stick up for our most vulnerable population," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Josh Miller, R-Heber Springs, said.

As currently written, House Bill 1491 would require the waiting list "as existing" on July 1 of this year to be eliminated within three years of the bill's effective date.

In response to suggestions from committee members, Miller said he will amend the bill to apply only to people on the list as of Friday.

He said he'll also clarify that the bill wouldn't prevent the state Department of Human Services from starting another waiting list for people who apply after Friday.

Under a waiver from certain federal laws governing Medicaid, the state provides home- and community-based assistance, including help with daily living tasks, to about 4,600 adults and children with developmental disabilities.

An additional 3,137 Arkansans are on a waiting list for the services.

Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, and chairman of the committee, said he knows at least 10 people on the list, and "many of them are in dire need."

"If we don't set a target, something to shoot at, then it will never move," he said.

Legislation proposed by Miller aimed at eliminating the list failed to clear the committee in the 2015 and 2017 sessions.

In 2017, the Legislature directed $8.5 million in annual tobacco settlement proceeds to increase the number of people served on the program by about 500.

At the time, about 3,000 people were on the list. Kelley Linck, chief of legislative and intergovernmental affairs for the Human Services Department, said the list hasn't gotten smaller since then because more people have been added to it as others have been taken off.

The state is also still working to fill 82 of the 500 new slots created by the tobacco settlement funds, he said.

State officials expect additional people to be served as a result of the shift to managed care that starts Friday for about 40,000 Medicaid recipients with significant mental illness or developmental disabilities.

Using state and federal funds, the state will pay managed care companies a fixed amount per person to provide for the recipients' medical care and other services, then recoup 2.5 percent of the payments through the state's insurance premium tax.

That will generate revenue for the state because the federal government will provide about 70 percent of the funding for the payments to the companies, but the state will keep all of the premium tax.

A 2017 state law directs at least half of the tax revenue to go toward serving people on the developmental disabilities waiver waiting list. State officials estimated last year that the tax would generate about $23.1 million a year.

Human Services Department spokeswoman Amy Webb said the department expects waiver slots for about 500 additional people to be opened by September or October. The cost of serving each person is about $54,000 annually, she said.

Also starting in September or October, the state plans to use money from the tax to provide the 2,400 people on the list with household incomes low enough to qualify for regular Medicaid with an "interim package" of services, Webb said.

"We're doing a lot to move people into this waiver as quickly as possible," Linck said. "We just don't feel like we need this mandate there to get the job done."

Metro on 02/27/2019