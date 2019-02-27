Panel supports bill on exam coverage

A bill that would clarify which insurance providers are required to cover optional breast testing such as 3-D mammography and breast ultrasound testing was recommended for approval Tuesday by a legislative committee.

Senate Bill 380 -- sponsored by Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville and Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis -- would add "large group" health insurers to the definition in Act 708 of those required to provide coverage for optional screening mammograms and breast ultrasounds for the diagnosis of breast disease such as cancer and the evaluation of dense breast tissue.

"There's been no issue to my knowledge to date. They just wanted to make sure that the law provided the coverage that was needed," Leding said. "All that we're doing today is adding some clarifying language at the request of the Insurance Department."

SB380 also specifies that the requirement would not apply to non-health insurance policies that cover only specific needs, such as accident or disability, liability, workers' compensation, dental and vision and automobile insurance.

Before the passage of Act 708 in 2017, insurers were not required to provide coverage for more than one mammogram if a patient had to have more tests.

-- Jeannie Roberts