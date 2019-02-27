Passengers unite while Amtrak train stranded

SALEM, Ore. — An Amtrak train with almost 200 people aboard hit downed trees during a blizzard and got stranded in the Oregon mountains for a day and a half, but the passengers and crew banded together during the ordeal that ended Tuesday.

“It was really nice to meet people pulling together,” passenger Tracy Rhodes of Scottsdale, Ariz., said in a phone interview after the train that was traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles rolled back into the college town of Eugene, Ore., with a clanging bell announcing its arrival.

During the 36 hours when the train was stuck, younger passengers helped older ones reach their families to let them know they were all right, Rhodes said. A “mom brigade” was formed to take care of the children, she said.

“People were being very kind to each other, being friends,” Rhodes said. “It restores your faith.”

The trouble began late Sunday, when the double-decker Coast Starlight train struck a tree that had fallen onto the tracks, Amtrak said.

The train was repaired enough to move a short distance to Oakridge, Ore., a town of 3,200 people dealing with a blackout and snow and debris-covered roads.

Railroad officials decided to keep the 183 passengers on board the train, where they had electricity, heat and food, instead of letting them into the town. Amtrak said customers would get refunds and other compensation.