Powell predicts solid growth for '19

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that the agency is “in no rush to make a judgment about changes in policy.”

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. economy should keep expanding at a solid but somewhat slower pace this year. But he warned of growing risks, including a global slowdown, volatile financial markets and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy.

In delivering the Fed's semiannual monetary report to Congress, Powell said the Fed will be "patient" in determining when to boost its benchmark policy rate in light of the various "crosscurrents and conflicting signals."

"When I say that we are going to be patient, what that really means is that we are in no rush to make a judgment about changes in policy," Powell said in response to questions from lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee. "We are going to be patient. We are going to allow the situation to evolve ... and allow the data to come in. And I think we are in a good place to do that."

Powell repeatedly urged lawmakers to address "unsustainable" debt and find ways to get more Americans working again.

The Fed expects the U.S. economy to grow 2.3 percent in 2019. The Fed estimated the economy grew at a rate just shy of 3 percent last year, the fastest annual pace in more than a decade but below President Donald Trump's goal. The Commerce Department will release the official 2018 growth figure Thursday.

Both Republicans and Democrats questioned Powell about how to get higher wages and more Americans working. Powell called it a "very troubling concern" that U.S. labor force participation remains so low compared with rates in other countries, especially for young men and for women. He suggested that Congress work on policies to improve education, address the opioid crisis and ensure that benefits for struggling Americans don't discourage people from working.

"There are lots of people, millions of people, who are out of the labor force and in a better world would be in the labor force," Powell said. "We want the economy to grow, and we want that prosperity to be widely spread. Labor force participation gets at both of those things almost better than anything."

More than 2.1 million people joined the labor force in the past year, but Powell said that there's more room to grow and that the retirement of many baby boomers does not explain all of the decline in labor force participation. While the United States has a record number of job openings right now, many workers lack the skills to get those jobs or do not live where the jobs are.

Powell, who has come under fire from Trump for raising interest rates four times last year, said that now is "a good time to be patient and watch and wait" before any future rate increases. The Fed sees two major head winds: trouble abroad in the European and Chinese economies, and "ongoing government policy uncertainty," especially on trade.

"Uncertainty is the enemy of business," said Powell, who added that it could get even worse if Congress does not lift the debt ceiling in the coming months. "I think it would be a very big deal not to pay all of our bills when due. That is something the United States government should always do."

U.S. stocks have surged since Powell said in early January that the Fed would be "patient" on any more rate hikes. Nearly three-quarters of the 281 economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said the Fed's policy is "about right."

Powell has been careful not to openly criticize the president, but former Fed officials have pushed back at Trump. When asked whether she thinks Trump understands macroeconomic policy, former Fed Chairman Janet Yellen said Monday, "No, I do not."

Senators and the Fed chairman spent some time discussing the appropriate size of the Fed's balance sheet. Before the financial crisis, the Fed held about $800 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds.

Today the balance sheet stands at about $4 trillion as the Fed slowly brings it down, but there is a lot of debate about what the final figure should be and whether the Fed should continue to hold assets other than Treasuries.

The Fed has yet to announce its plans for the balance sheet, but top officials at the central bank have hinted that they might stop trimming in the next year, a move likely to leave the balance sheet well above $3 trillion.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Heather Long of The Washington Post.

Business on 02/27/2019