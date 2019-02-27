Proposal pledges higher-ed grants

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed legislation granting Arkansas Tech University up to $100,000 and Northwest Arkansas Community College up to $50,000 for their nursing programs in the state Board of Collection Agencies' appropriation.

The Joint Budget Committee's Special Language Subcommittee voted to add that amendment, proposed by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, to House Bill 1053, then recommended the bill.

The board has previously been required to remit up to $660,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for use by the College of Pharmacy and College of Nursing; up to $250,000 to Arkansas State University-Mountain Home for use by its practical nursing program; up to $115,000 to the Department of Human Services' Division of Medical Services; up to $100,000 to the University of Central Arkansas for its School of Nursing; up to $100,000 to Southern Arkansas University for its system; and up to $100,000 to Henderson State University for its university fund.

-- Michael R. Wickline