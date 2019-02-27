Russellville handles late run

PEARCY -- Russellville's quantity proved to be enough to take down 5A-Central champion Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

Junior guard Cara Davis scored 21 points and three other Lady Cyclones scored at least 10 points as Russellville won 62-60 in the Class 5A girls state tournament at Wolf Arena.

Russellville (17-10) held as much as an nine-point lead late with 1:56 remaining. Behind junior Shy Christopher and freshman Da'kariya Jackson, Jacksonville (2-7) saw a late rally fall short.

"I feel like I can breathe now," Russellville Coach Sherry White said. "Not much better, but better. ... I don't know if we did anything well that game, but we made more free throws than we normally do ... we hit them down the stretch."

Russellville overcame a tournament-high 33 points by Christopher, who was 13 of 17 from the free-throw line and had 4 steals. Jackson, who had three steals in the game's final two minutes, finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

"I'm disappointed. Flat-out disappointed," said Jacksonville Coach Marion Kursh, whose team saw a 14-game winning streak end. "There's no way we can win a game by giving up five or six offensive rebounds."

Davis had eight rebounds to go along with her 21 points. Senior Makayla Ealy scored 11 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds. Senior Zee McCallister scored 11 points and despite early foul trouble, senior Anna Myers finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Sara Velaquez sparked Russellville with five steals.

Ealy scored nine of her points in the second half, helping Russellville overcome a 28-25 halftime deficit.

NETTLETON 56, HOT SPRINGS 24

Senior Daisa Young scored 11 points, had 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists as the Lady Raiders eased past the turnover-prone Lady Trojans.

Nettleton (25-2) came up with 10 steals and Hot Springs (13-12) was guilty of 23 turnovers. Nettleton's Elauna Eaton scored all 10 of her points in the first half and the Lady Raiders were 6 of 13 from three-point range. Sophomore Jaylia Reed came off the bench to lead Hot Springs with 12 points.

PARAGOULD 38,

LAKE HAMILTON 33

Senior forward Zoey Beasley scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked a potential game-tying shot in the final six seconds as the Lady Rams (20-8) outlasted the host Lady Wolves (18-8).

Lake Hamilton led 18-17 entering the final quarter, but Paragould hit 16 of 22 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to pull away. Beasley scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter, collected eight of her rebounds in the second half and was 10 of 14 from the line for the game.

Senior Jenny Peake scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead Lake Hamilton. Freshman Hayleigh Wyrick scored 11 points, including a three-point play with 45.3 seconds left that pulled the Lady Wolves to within 34-33.

