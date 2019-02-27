SOFTBALL

UA's Gibson earns national award

University of Arkansas sophomore Danielle Gibson was named USA Softball Collegiate co-Player of the Week on Tuesday after accomplishing a home-run cycle -- solo, two-run, three-run and grand slam -- in a four-inning, 15-3 victory against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Gibson became the second NCAA Division I softball player to accomplish the feat. Her four home runs and 10 RBI stand as an SEC individual game high, as do the 16 total bases.

She is the sixth Division I softball player to hit four home runs in a single game.

FOOTBALL

Cornerback gives UA his word

The University of Arkansas received an oral commitment from cornerback Jamie Vance a few days after he made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Vance, 5-11, 170 pounds, of New Orleans Edna Karr picked the Razorbacks over more than 10 other scholarship offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Arizona State, Virginia, Houston, Kansas and others. His former teammate, Devin Bush, signed with Arkansas in December and is now on campus.

The Hogs have two other defensive backs from south Louisiana on the roster. Arkansas signed early enrollee and cornerback Greg Brooks of Harvey (La.) West Jefferson in December, and safety Joe Foucha, 5-11, 200, of New Orleans McDonogh 35 in the 2018 class.

Vance was recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, safeties coach Ron Cooper and receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden. He visited Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday.

Vance is Arkansas' second commitment for the 2020 class. Receiver Ze'Vian Capers of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark pledged to the Razorbacks on Feb.8.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

BASEBALL

UALR loses in extra innings

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock used a two-out rally to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday, but Louisiana Tech scored two runs in the top of the 12th inning to earn a 5-3 victory over the Trojans at Gary Hogan Field.

Leadoff hitter Christian Reyes, who led UALR by going 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, started the ninth-inning rally with a single to right field on a full-count pitch. Ryan Benavidez walked to put runners at first and second before Garrett Scott doubled to left field to score Reyes, tying the game at 3-3.

Scott and Chase Coker both went 2 for 6 for the Trojans, who had 12 hits, committed 3 errors and left 13 runners on base. Right-hander Donavin Buck took his first loss of the season after allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk over 3⅔ innings.

In other state Division I games Tuesday, Alex Howard was 2 for 3, while Justin Felix and Drew Tipton both went 2 for 4 to lead Arkansas State University to a 4-2 victory over Mississippi Valley State at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro. ... Kolby Johnson, Joshmar Doran and Marco Navarro all went 2 for 4 as the University of Central Arkansas pounded out 11 hits, but the Bears left 11 runners on base and committed 3 errors in a 9-7 loss to Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. ... The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff managed just three hits and had two errors in an 8-0 loss to Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU finishes fourth in Alabama

Arkansas State University's men finished fourth at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala.

The Red Wolves shot an 873 (283-300-290). Auburn won the team title with a 853 while SMU was second at 863 and South Alabama was third at 872.

Individually, Julien Sale of the Red Wolves finished tied for eighth (71-74-70) with a 215. Joel Wendin was tied for 10th at 216 (66-79-71), and Luka Naglic was tied for 12th at 217 (74-74-69).

Henderson State finishes second

Henderson State University was edged out by one stroke at the Battle for Hilton Head in South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Reddies finished with a 580, losing to Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) which shot a 579.

Trey DePriest led the Reddies with a fourth-place finish, shooting a 142 (73-69). Kevin Boutier was tied for fifth at 146 (72-74) and Cameron McRae was tied for seventh at 147 (72-75).

UAFS finishes seventh in Texas

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished seventh at the St. Mary's Rattler Invitational in San Antonio.

The Lions shot a 893 (295-306-292) while St. Mary's won with a 856 (293-288-275).

Individually, Tucker Tovar of UAFS finished tied for 12th at 219 (70-76-73).

Lyon finishes fifth in Alabama

Lyon College finished fifth at the Faulkner Spring Invite in Prattville, Ala., with a 608. Savannah College of Art and Design, Atlanta won the event with a 582 while Faulkner University was second with a 594.

Individually, Mitchell Cannon of Lyon finished tied for sixth with a 145 (74-71).

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA 15th in California

The University of Central Arkansas finished last among 15 schools at the The Gold Rush Tournament in Seal Beach, Calif.

The Bears shot a 931 (312-312-307) in the 54-hole event. San Jose State won the event with an 873, finishing three strokes ahead of Georgia.

Individually, Tania Nunez finished tied for 33rd with a 226 (76-76-74).

Henderson State tied for ninth

Henderson State shot a 320 in the second round at the Battle for Hilton Head in South Carolina and finished ninth with a 644.

Florida Tech won the event with a 596 while Anderson (S.C.) was second with a 609.

Two Lyon players participate in Alabama

Felicity Reeves and Hailey Elmore of Lyon College finished tied for 24th at the Faulkner Spring Invite in Prattville, Ala.

Reeves (91-91) and Elmore (89-93) shot a 192. Lyon did not have enough players to record a team score.

Individually, Taylor Loeb of Henderson State finished tied for 29th with a 158 (79-79)

Sports on 02/27/2019