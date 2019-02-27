State subpoenas church abuse files

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska officials have subpoenaed more than 400 Roman Catholic churches and institutions in the state seeking any records related to child sexual assault or abuse.

The move was announced Tuesday by the Nebraska attorney general's office, which had last summer asked Nebraska's three Catholic dioceses to voluntarily turn over records of child sex abuse dating back decades.

"However, the department believes that subpoenas are necessary in order to ensure all reports of impropriety have been submitted to the appropriate authorities," the department said in a release.

The subpoenas seek all records or information related to any child sexual abuse that has occurred by those employed or associated with each church or institution, whether previously reported or not.

In November, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a list 38 priests and other clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct after the state's top prosecutor requested the information.

The archdiocese said 24 of the priests on that list were under its control when the allegations surfaced, but that all of those men had since died or been removed from the clergy. At least two men on the list where convicted and served prison sentences for molesting children.

Woman sues to outlaw Nevada brothels

RENO, Nev. -- A Texas woman who says she was forced into prostitution at a legal Nevada brothel has filed a lawsuit seeking to outlaw the state's 21 legal bordellos under a century-old U.S. law prohibiting the transport of women across state lines for prostitution.

Rebekah Charleston also wants a federal judge to order the state to deposit $2 million in a contingency fund annually to assist people seeking to leave the sex trade, including providing mental health services, job training, child care, scholarships and tattoo removal.

Her lawyer, Jason Guinasso, cites the Mann Act of 1910 in the federal civil suit filed Monday in Reno. The law criminalized the interstate or foreign commerce transport "of any woman or girl for prostitution, debauchery or for any other immoral purpose."

The suit claims that "the brothel industry in Nevada openly notoriously persuades, induces, entices and coerces individuals to travel in interstate commerce to commit acts of prostitution."

The state's legal brothel owners criticized the suit.

"Guinasso's actions will put thousands of women back into the hands of pimps working illegally," said Lance Gilman, owner of the Mustang Ranch brothel, which opened east of Reno in 1971.

U.S. territories seek storm-recovery aid

Leaders of several U.S. territories including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands asked the federal government on Tuesday for more help in their efforts to recover from a deadly 2017 hurricane season, saying federal funds have been denied or released too slowly to help rebuild schools, roads and hospitals as another hurricane season approaches.

Governors for both Caribbean territories told a Senate committee in Washington, D.C., that the U.S. government is no longer fully funding debris removal, demolition of unsafe structures and other projects even though much work remains after the strikes by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Maria hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm and is estimated to have caused more than $100 billion in damage.

"We must rebuild quickly and can ill afford not to be fully prepared as another hurricane season looms. We have nowhere else to run," said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which received a direct hit from both storms in September 2017.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska who leads the U.S. Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, which oversees affairs in U.S. territories, said the federal government wants to ensure the money is being used wisely but acknowledged the challenges the islands are facing.

Oklahoma shifts staff for pot requests

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has temporarily closed its customer service center to free up more staff members to respond to the high volume of applications for medical marijuana cards.

The number of applications received per week rose from 1,200 in September to around 5,000 in February, agency officials said. The agency's policy requires a response to emails, requests and applications within 14 calendar days.

The authority has reassigned the call center's three to five employees from working the phones to processing applications full-time, KFOR-TV reported. It's also hired extra workers, allowing it to respond to 300-500 more applications daily.

Oklahoma has issued more than 65,000 medical marijuana cards since voters approved medicinal marijuana last June.

