Storey transferring to Western Kentucky

— Former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey is transferring to Western Kentucky, where he could play against the Razorbacks later this year.

Storey, who started nine games for Arkansas in 2018, will have one season of eligibility remaining at WKU, a member of Conference-USA. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host the Hilltoppers on Nov. 9 in Fayetteville.

Redshirt junior Steven Duncan and redshirt sophomore Davis Shanley return from a WKU team that was 3-9 overall and 2-6 in C-USA games last season. Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton was hired as the Hilltoppers' head coach following the season.

Duncan and Shanley both played in nine games. Duncan completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards, 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Shanley completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 942 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Arkansas was 0-9 in games started by Storey last season, although he did come off the bench to lead four touchdown drives after the offense struggled early in a season-opening win over Eastern Illinois. Storey and Cole Kelley, who transferred to Southeastern Louisiana in January, seesawed as the team's starting quarterback the first month of the season before Storey won the job permanently in late September.

Storey, a Charleston native, missed Arkansas' game against Tulsa in October because of a concussion he suffered the week before against Ole Miss. Freshman Connor Noland started the Tulsa game and led the Razorbacks to a 23-0 victory.

Storey completed 57.2 percent of his passes for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown.