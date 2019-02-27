Trial called off in suit over officer's gunfire

A trial that had been scheduled to begin next week in a lawsuit over a Little Rock police officer's fatal shooting of 46-year-old Roy Lee Richards Jr. in 2016 was canceled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes, who last week dismissed the city and its former police chief, Kenton Buckner, as defendants, issued a brief order staying the case until an appeal is resolved at the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

On Monday, a notice of appeal was filed by the officer, Dennis Hutchins, whom Holmes said the trial could proceed against.

Hutchins had sought qualified immunity, which Holmes denied, saying the officer was aware at the time of the shooting that he could use deadly force "only to protect himself or another person from an imminent threat of serious physical injury or death."

Hutchins, a 16-year veteran of the department, and his partner, officer Justin Tyer, were dispatched shortly after midnight Oct. 25, 2016, to a house at 514 E. Eighth St., where two men -- Richards and his uncle, Derrell Underwood, the owner of the house -- were fighting.

Hutchins, standing a distance away, fired a semi-automatic rifle at Richards, who the officer said had grabbed a rifle out of his car and was pursuing Underwood up the steps to the house. At least one witness has said that Underwood had been inside the house for at least five seconds when Richards was shot, which Holmes said could persuade a reasonable jury that Richards didn't pose an immediate threat when killed.

The judge also said, however, that "other witnesses describe the events differently," with testimony conflicting on "key points." He said a jury would have to resolve the factual disputes.

In dismissing the city and Buckner, Holmes said the plaintiff -- Richards' sister, Vanessa Cole -- hadn't proved that police had a custom or policy of unconstitutional conduct.

Alexander Betton, as assistant city attorney, filed the notice of appeal Monday for Hutchins, in his individual capacity, and asked that all further proceedings be stayed pending a decision by the 8th Circuit.

