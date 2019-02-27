Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:55 a.m. 0comments

Two men arrested in vets-center fight

Two men were arrested Sunday after hitting each other at a North Little Rock veterans center, according to an arrest report.

Anderson Lewis, 62, and Brandon Foster, 45, both veterans, were observed hitting one another by the staff of the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center and on closed-circuit television footage, reports said.

According to police, Foster struck Lewis on the left temple with a closed fist, causing him to slip and fall. Police said Lewis struck Foster with a closed fist, giving him a bloody nose.

Both men face charges of third-degree battery and disorderly conduct.

Neither were listed on a Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday night.

Metro on 02/27/2019

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT