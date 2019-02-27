Two men arrested in vets-center fight

Two men were arrested Sunday after hitting each other at a North Little Rock veterans center, according to an arrest report.

Anderson Lewis, 62, and Brandon Foster, 45, both veterans, were observed hitting one another by the staff of the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center and on closed-circuit television footage, reports said.

According to police, Foster struck Lewis on the left temple with a closed fist, causing him to slip and fall. Police said Lewis struck Foster with a closed fist, giving him a bloody nose.

Both men face charges of third-degree battery and disorderly conduct.

Neither were listed on a Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday night.

Metro on 02/27/2019