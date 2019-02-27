U.S. senators upbraid drug firms over cost of prescription medicine

Richard Gonzalez (left), chairman and chief executive officer of AbbVie Inc., and other drug company executives testify Tuesday before the Senate Finance Committee.

WASHINGTON -- Channeling the ire of constituents and drawing from personal experience, senators chastised drug company executives Tuesday over the high cost of prescription medications, while the CEOs warned that government price controls could stifle breakthroughs on diseases like Alzheimer's.

The Senate Finance Committee hearing marked the first time lawmakers have called the industry's top executives to account for rising prices, which are a drain on Medicare and Medicaid and a burden to millions of Americans. The public accounting was a sign that Congress and the White House are moving toward legislation this year to curb costs.

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., who has Parkinson's disease, said the cost of one of his longtime medications had jumped by $90 when he went to refill it recently. "I can't explain it," said Isakson, who credits prescription drugs for allowing him to keep working. He started making calls and found a whole range of prices for the medication.

The second-ranking Senate Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, expressed disbelief that Humira, a drug for immune system conditions from AbbVie, is protected by more than 130 patents that cumulatively translate to decades of roadblocks for generic competitors.

AbbVie Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez responded that each new Food and Drug Administration-approved use of the drug represents an investment by the company in research, even if the medication is the same.

"At some point that patent has to end so that the patient can get access to that drug at much cheaper cost," Cornyn said.

Lawmakers largely refrained from bashing the seven executives. Many of the techniques the industry has used to preserve its profits from blockbuster drugs came in for criticism, but company officials were able to place much of the blame on a patchwork of incentives that culminates in high out-of-pocket costs for patients.

"I feel like I need a Ph.D. in prescription drug-pricing to understand how the heck this industry works," said Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat.

Drug costs are squeezing Americans in a number of ways: New medicines for cancer and other diseases often launch with prices exceeding $100,000 per year. Less expensive drugs for common ailments like diabetes and asthma often see price increases of around 10 percent annually. Meanwhile some drugmakers have been buying up once-cheap medicines and raising prices by 1,000 percent or more.

The most intractable issue in crafting any new legislation is likely to be determining which part of the drug-supply chain is most responsible for increasing prices and which part of the industry can withstand major changes without destroying jobs or profits.

At Tuesday's hearing, the executives stuck to their oft-repeated argument that rebates for drug-plan middlemen have clouded the true price of prescription drugs. Most of them said they would lower list prices for their drugs if rebates were to disappear -- a proposal that would upend the pharmacy-benefit management business.

Last year, the three largest pharmacy-benefit managers -- CVS Health Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s OptumRx and Cigna Corp.'s Express Scripts unit -- processed 76 percent of U.S. prescriptions, according to preliminary estimates by the Drug Channels Institute.

The pharmaceutical executives expressed a general desire to lower costs for patients but made no firm commitments. Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier warned that "outrageous solutions" could sacrifice industry innovation. He said lung cancer patients in the United Kingdom are still waiting for a drug available here that can cut deaths in half among those newly diagnosed. Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt said using government "price controls" would not be enough to make medicines affordable.

Senators seemed to be looking for a balance between protecting innovation, and closing off legal and policy provisions that have enabled savvy companies to game the markets.

New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez, considered an ally of the industry, delivered what he called a friendly warning: "If you don't undertake meaningful action to reduce pharmaceutical costs, policymakers are going to do it for you."

Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said Congress intends to respond to the drug price problem in a "measured and effective way," and he is planning to question other industry actors including health insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers.

He expressed dismay over arguments by drugmakers that the list prices are just starting points for negotiations with insurance companies and middlemen. That leaves Medicare patients, consumers with high-deductible plans and taxpayers holding the bag for higher costs, Grassley said.

The CEOs said drug development is a risky and costly undertaking and that prices reflect investment in research and development. But under questioning from Grassley they also acknowledged other factors affecting how they set prices, including public perception and what Medicare and Medicaid pay.

In addition to Merck, Sanofi and AbbVie, other companies represented at the hearing included AstraZeneca, which makes the cholesterol drug Crestor; Bristol-Myers Squibb, maker of the blood thinner Eliquis; Johnson & Johnson, maker of Xarelto to prevent blood clots; and Pfizer, maker of Lyrica for nerve pain.

"All you who are here are here because the way you've been doing business is unacceptable and unsustainable," ranking Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon told the CEOs.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington. Drugmakers' top lobbying arm, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, spent a record $27.9 million last year to sway federal decision-makers, according to records tallied by the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics.

But Tuesday's hearing seemed to mark a change in direction. President Donald Trump's recurring blasts at drugmakers appear to be closer to finding a pathway to legislation.

The companies offered solutions of their own, some of which echo proposals from the administration or lawmakers. Among them:

• Allow patients to share in rebates when they buy their medications, proposed by the Trump administration.

• Place a hard limit on cost-sharing and co-pays for Medicare beneficiaries in the popular Part D prescription program, supported by Wyden.

• Make greater use of value-based contracts that tie payments to how well a medication works.

Some Democrats have been buoyed by the fact that Trump has gone further than other Republicans on drug policy, even suggesting vaguely that the federal government should be able to negotiate drug prices in Medicare (though the administration has not formally proposed this).

"He's broken some new ground that no Republicans have been willing to break," said Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn. "I don't know that we'd be well-served by being against it simply because most of the rest of his health care policy is mean-spirited."

• Promote the introduction of lower-cost generics and biosimilars, competition that brand manufacturers are often accused of impeding.

Information for this article was contributed by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Matthew Perrone of The Associated Press; by Timothy Annett and Anna Edney of Bloomberg News; and by Noam N. Levey and Jennifer Haberkorn of the Los Angeles Times.

A Section on 02/27/2019