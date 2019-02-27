UAE to use Huawei tech, despite U.S. push

BARCELONA, Spain -- The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that it would use equipment from Chinese technology giant Huawei to build a new high-speed wireless network, despite pressure by the United States to steer clear of the company's products.

The announcement, made at a major European trade conference, was another setback for a campaign by officials from the United States to persuade countries to restrict the use of Huawei equipment in next-generation wireless networks, known as 5G. The Trump administration claims Huawei's equipment creates a cybersecurity risk that China's government can exploit for espionage or sabotage, a charge Huawei has denied.

But the plan detailed by the United Arab Emirates' state-owned telecommunications company, Etisalat, was the latest indication that U.S. officials are having difficulty persuading other countries to go along with their push against Huawei, the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment.

The United Arab Emirates is a reliable ally of the United States in the Middle East and a major buyer of U.S. military equipment.

Last week, British authorities signaled that they did not believe a blanket ban of Huawei was necessary to secure their wireless networks.

The United Arab Emirates made its announcement during the annual wireless industry conference, MWC Barcelona. The event, attended by more than 100,000 people from more than 2,000 companies, has become a referendum on Huawei. The United States sent a delegation of officials from the State, Commerce and Defense departments to meet with representatives from telecommunications companies and governments to warn against using Huawei equipment.

On Tuesday, the conference played host to dueling news conferences between Huawei and the United States.

In the morning, Huawei's rotating chairman, Guo Ping, said the allegations against the company were baseless, and it would never allow its equipment to be used for spying.

By the afternoon, U.S. officials had called a hastily arranged news conference to reiterate their concerns. Citing a Chinese law that requires companies to work with the government on national security matters, Robert Strayer, the U.S. ambassador for cyber and international communications, said countries should be wary of working with Huawei.

Business on 02/27/2019