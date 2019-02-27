UNDER THE RADAR: Rivercrest's Kentavious Robinson

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Rivercrest's Kentavious Robinson.

Class: 2019

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-11, 175

Speed: 4.49 in 40-yard dash

Stats: As a senior, Robinson finished with 191 carries for 1,828 yards, 21 touchdowns; 39 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. Career: 511 rushes for 4,395 yards; 281 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 4 interceptions

Interest: Ouachita Baptist University, Southern Arkansas, Arkansas Tech

Defense coordinator Murphy Smith believes Robinson could play running back or defensive back in college:

"I had him at linebacker on defense and most people didn’t have an answer for him. He wasn’t afraid to get up through the gaps if he needed. He has a knack for the football. On offense, he didn’t mind if it was a toss play or up the gut, he could hit it."

Great attitude:

"He has an unbelievable positive attitude. He isn’t afraid to go above and beyond. Even when he broke his wrist he didn’t give up. That was Week 10, but sat out and got cleared for the championship against Junction City and had a stellar game."