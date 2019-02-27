FOOTBALL

Gregory suspended again

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the fourth time the troubled player has been banned by the league. The suspension announced Tuesday comes about seven months after Gregory was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after a lengthy process aimed at reviving his career. Gregory, 26, missed 30 of the 32 games over two seasons as a result of his first three suspensions. Gregory had his best year in 2018, posting career highs with six sacks and 14 games. He was reinstated just before the start of training camp last year and was active for the season opener.

Ravens cut Crabtree

Wide receiver Michael Crab-tree has been released by the Baltimore Ravens after being signed as a free agent one year ago. Crabtree caught 54 passes for 607 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2018 after totaling 25 scores in a three-year stint with Oakland. He did, however, have two TD catches in Baltimore’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Crabtree broke into the NFL with San Francisco in 2009 and played with the 49ers through 2014 before joining Oakland in 2015. He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 TDs.

BASEBALL

Forsythe, Rangers agree

Infielder Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will be at major league spring training. If on the 40-man roster, the 32-year-old Forsythe would make $2 million while in the majors. Primarily a second baseman, he has played all four infield spots and also in the outfield. Forsythe split last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota, and has also played for Tampa Bay and San Diego in his eight big league seasons. He has a .248 career batting average with 63 home runs and 266 RBI in 857 games.

BASKETBALL

Anderson suffers stroke

Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson has suffered a stroke. The 48-year-old Anderson recently completed his first season coaching NAIA program Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn. Fisk said in a statement Tuesday that the university community extends its “thoughts and prayers” to Anderson and his family. Anderson’s wife, Natasha Anderson, said in a statement that the family is “extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days.” She added that “we appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals.” Neither statement offered additional details. A family spokesman, Lina Catalfamo Plath, confirmed that Anderson had a stroke.

Bibby under investigation

Police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations made by a teacher against former University of Arizona and NBA player Mike Bibby, according to officials in the suburban Phoenix school district where he had been a high school coach. Paradise Valley Unified School District officials said Tuesday that Bibby was terminated from his coaching position at Shadow Mountain High School after they received a copy of a restraining order a teacher brought against him. The district first became aware of the allegations on Feb. 11 but stopped an internal investigation at the request of Phoenix police three days later. Officials plan to resume their probe once the police investigation is completed. A Phoenix municipal court granted the restraining order to a Shadow Mountain teacher on Friday, The Arizona Republic reported. The teacher said Bibby groped her and rubbed against her after pulling her into his car on school grounds in February 2017, according to the document.

BOXING

Wilder-Fury II off for now

The WBC heavyweight title rematch between champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is off as of now. The two fought to a draw in December and were negotiating a rematch. But WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said Tuesday he received confirmation from Fury that the challenger would look elsewhere for his next bout. “Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury is officially not happening next,” Sulaiman tweeted. “The WBC Boxing has received communications as our process, and while WBC Champion Wilder confirmed its willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do rematch at a later date.” Wilder is now expected to take on Dominic Breazeale, who is the next mandatory WBC challenger.

Cardinals’ Mikolas gets $68 million, 4-year deal

JUPITER, Fla. -- Three days after being announced as the Cardinals opening-day starter, Miles Mikolas agreed to stay in St. Louis much longer.

St. Louis and the All-Star right-hander agreed to a $68 million, four-year contract covering 2020-23, a deal announced Tuesday that raises his pay to $75.5 million over the next five seasons.

"Going forward in my baseball career there isn't a team that I can see myself as a better fit and no team that I'd rather see myself playing for than the St. Louis Cardinals," Mikolas said.

St. Louis made the announcement at the Cardinals spring training facility, a few miles from where Mikolas, 30, played high school baseball.

He is getting $7.5 million this year as part of a contract he signed before the 2018 season. Mikolas would have been eligible for free agency after this year's World Series.

He gets a $5 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable within 30 days of the contact's approval by the commissioner's office and $1 million each Jan. 15 from 2020-23. He gets $15.75 million salaries annually from 2020-23, and if he pitches 200 innings this year his pay under the new deal would increase by $500,000 each season.

Mikolas returned from three seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan's Central League and tied for the National League lead in victories, going 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA.

"Clearly, how Miles pitched last year, he ended up being the anchor of our rotation," St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "I think when you combine his skill with his leadership and really his ability to help mentor young players it just seemed like as we looked to the future he was that natural person to take that next step to carry that for the St. Louis Cardinals."