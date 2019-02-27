Woman killed, man injured in shooting near McDonald's by Arkansas interstate, police say

One woman died and a man was injured in a shooting near a McDonald's in Pine Bluff on Tuesday night, authorities said.

When officers arrived in the 3700 block of Camden Road at about 9:30 p.m., they found 22-year-old Amanda Lee and an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds in a red passenger car just east of the location, according to a news release by Pine Bluff police.

According to authorities, the two were taken to a local hospital, where Lee died of her injuries. The man underwent surgery, but the release does not provide any further details on his condition.

Police said the shooting happened as the car sat in the driveway between a McDonald's and convenience store at the location, which is just south of Interstate 530. The car rolled down the street before coming to rest in the spot where it was found by officers.

The suspect, who was not identified in the release, fled the area after the shooting and has not been arrested, police said.

Lee’s death marks the fourth homicide in Pine Bluff so far this year, the release states.