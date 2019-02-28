2 gifts to aid HSU's scholars of history

Two gifts worth nearly $450,000 will provide a leg up for history scholars at Henderson State University, the school announced Monday.

The Carrigan History Scholarship will give $10,000 per year in support of "high-achieving" history undergraduates, according to a university news release.

The Michael Link History Scholarship will provide $7,500 per year to support "high-achieving" senior history majors.

In total, the Carrigan History Scholarship Endowment was established with $257,000 left by Jo Ann Carrigan, a 1953 alumnus.

The Michael Link History Endowment was created with $190,000 from Link, a 1962 and 1963 graduate of the university.

Link earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Henderson State, played on the football team, taught history at Arkansas Tech University for more than 50 years and spoke five languages. In addition to English, Link was fluent in French, German, Latin and Bulgarian.

Carrigan died in September after more than 20 years of retirement. Carrigan taught history, specializing in U.S. urban history and public health history, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha before retiring in 1996.

State Desk on 02/28/2019