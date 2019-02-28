4 reporters get the boot at Trump-Kim dinner

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump share dinner Wednesday evening in Hanoi, Vietnam. Most reporters were banned from the event because of “shouted questions,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

HANOI, Vietnam -- The White House abruptly banned four U.S. journalists from covering President Donald Trump's dinner Wednesday with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un after some of them shouted questions at the leaders during their earlier meetings.

Reporters from The Associated Press, Bloomberg News, the Los Angeles Times and Reuters were excluded from covering the dinner because of what White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said were "sensitivities over shouted questions in the previous sprays." Among the questions asked of Trump was one about the congressional testimony of his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Trump's exchanges with Kim were being covered by the standard 13-member traveling White House press pool, but ahead of the dinner Sanders sought to exclude all reporters from the pool and permit only the photographers and television crew.

After loud push-back, including from photojournalists who protested, Sanders allowed a single reporter in the pool for the dinner: Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal, who was serving as the print pool member and did not ask a question at the dinner. In addition, at least two members of the North Korean media contingent, a photographer and cameraman, were seen covering the dinner.

Reporters for the three wire services, as well as a second print pool member, were excluded. They included two journalists who had asked Trump questions in the earlier appearances: Jonathan Lemire of the AP and Jeff Mason of Reuters. Also excluded were Justin Sink of Bloomberg and Eli Stokols of the Los Angeles Times.

In a statement, Sanders said: "Due to the sensitive nature of the meetings we have limited the pool for the dinner to a smaller group, but ensured that representation of photographers, TV, radio and print Poolers are all in the room. We are continuing to negotiate aspects of this historic summit and will always work to make sure the U.S. media has as much access as possible."

Lauren Easton, a spokesman for The AP, said in a statement: "The Associated Press decries such efforts by the White House to restrict access to the president. It is critically important that any president uphold American press freedom standards, not only at home but especially while abroad."

The move came a day after the U.S. press corps was kicked out of its filing center in Hanoi at the request of the North Korean entourage. The White House booked conference facilities at the Melia hotel as a press workspace, which was being paid for by news organizations, but the hotel in the heart of the city also happened to be where Kim and his delegation decided to stay.

During Trump's first visit with Kim on Wednesday night, American reporters asked Trump four questions during two brief photo opportunities.

When Trump and Kim first shook hands, Mason asked whether Trump had walked back his vow to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. "No," the president replied. And Lemire asked whether he would declare an end to the Korean War, to which Trump replied, "We'll see."

A few minutes later, when Trump and Kim sat down for their one-on-one meeting, Lemire asked Trump whether he had a response to Cohen's testimony. Trump shook his head and did not answer.

Trump has long complained about reporters asking him questions at photo opportunities, especially when he is in the presence of foreign leaders, which aides have said he views as disrespectful and lacking in decorum.

This was not the first time Lemire and Mason asked uncomfortable questions of Trump on foreign soil. Both posed sharp questions to the president at his 2018 Helsinki news conference alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump later complained to aides about their questions, although he has since granted interviews to both reporters.

At Wednesday's dinner with Kim, Trump made small talk with the press pool. "Everybody having a great time?" he asked.

After his press secretary kicked the four reporters out of the pool, Trump joked to Kim that the "media make us look very good!" The president also pointed to photojournalist Doug Mills of The New York Times and told Kim he was "one of the great photographers of the world."

A Section on 02/28/2019