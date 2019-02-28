Abortion-case attorney seeks to move appeal

An attorney for three clinics that provide abortions in Arkansas has asked a federal judge to remand an appeal of a state Board of Health ruling to Pulaski County Circuit Court.

On Jan. 22, just hours after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox made a preliminary finding that billing restrictions imposed on the clinics are illegal, the attorney general's office "removed" the case to federal court.

That, says a motion to remand, constitutes impermissible "forum-shopping." The motion says the move was also untimely, coming 57 days after the clinics appealed the board's decision that they had violated a law barring clinics from collecting payment for abortion-related services during the mandated 48-hour waiting period before the procedure.

Under court rules, a party seeking to transfer a case to federal court must file a notice of that intent within 30 days after receiving a copy of the initial filing, attorney Bettina Brownstein argued on behalf of the clinics -- Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning Services. That would have required the state to file its notice of removal by Dec. 26, Brownstein said.

In federal court, the transferred case was randomly assigned to U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, who now must decide whether to accept the case, which involves both federal and state constitutional issues, or return it to Fox's court.

The attorney general's office, which represents the Arkansas Board of Health, chose to ask a federal court to review the case rather than appeal Fox's preliminary ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court. Fox's ruling temporarily blocked state regulators from continuing to impose the billing restrictions on the clinics. He said the prohibition will remain in effect until a trial is held or a higher court intervenes.

The clinics appealed the board's finding in October that they had violated Arkansas Code 20-16-1703 -- a 2017 addition to the 2015 Women's Right to Know Act.

Fox found a "substantial probability" that the billing law is unconstitutional. He asked if either side knew of any similar state-imposed restrictions on how medical providers bill patients, noting that he hadn't found any.

He hadn't made a final decision, though, and was still considering whether the appeal should be dismissed. Meanwhile, Fox denied the state's argument that the board couldn't be sued because it is protected by sovereign immunity. He said lawsuits against the state are barred by the immunity doctrine but appeals of state agency decisions go through circuit court.

Brownstein said forum shopping qualifies as a "manipulative tactic," and such tactics can be considered when a court decides whether to send a case back to its originating jurisdiction.

