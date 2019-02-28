Drug charges filed after search of car

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was found with bags of drugs that included a substance called "Grey Death" because of its lethal potency, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they conducted a traffic stop involving Marcus Deshawn Simmons, 32, of Little Rock for failure to signal and not wearing his seat belt. Police said they decided to search the vehicle after noticing digital scales and the odor of marijuana.

Two bags of drugs were found in the center console of the vehicle, police said. One bag contained "Grey Death," which is a synthetic opiate that contains heroin, fentanyl or carfentanil, the report said. Officers said the other bag contained heroin. An oxycodone pill also was found in the vehicle, the report states.

Simmons was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug with purpose to deliver and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster as of Wednesday night.

"Grey Death" is a designer synthetic drug said to be many times more potent than heroin and has led to several fatal overdoses in the U.S., according to drugs.com, an online pharmaceutical encyclopedia.

State Desk on 02/28/2019