Arkansas makes Alabama running back feel at home

Arkansas running back target Jordon Ingram felt at home during his visit to Fayetteville last week.

Ingram, 6-1, 200 pounds of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal, has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU, Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others. He, along with teammate and Razorbacks offensive line target Brady Ward, visited the Hogs on Friday.

“I loved the facilities at Arkansas and loved the coaches. They are great guys,” Ingram said.

He recorded 246 carries for 1,526 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 receptions for 150 yards as a junior. As a sophomore, Ingram ran for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help St. Paul's win its third Class 5A state title in four years.

Ingram said the Razorbacks coaches treated he and Ward well.

“They treated Brady and I like we were apart of the Arkansas family,” Ingram said.

He runs the 100 and 200 meters and 4x100, 4x200 meter relays while also long jumping for St. Paul’s track team. He also starts at point guard on the basketball team.

Ingram’s brother, Dazon Ingram, was named Mr. Basketball as a senior by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and voted the 2015 Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 7A Player of the Year. The elder Ingram is a junior guard at Alabama.

The visit to Arkansas helped the Hogs’ chances of landing Ingram.

“I like the small town, the stadium, weight room, the coaches and much more,” said Ingram, who plans a return trip to Fayetteville. “I like everything it has to offer me. Mostly the plans they have to turn the program around.”