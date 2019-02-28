Sections
Arkansas man uses 'last $10 in our savings jar' for lottery ticket, wins $190,000

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:53 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Travis Hancock is shown in this photo released by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

An Arkansas man told lottery officials he used the last of his savings jar to buy lottery tickets and ended up with a $190,000 winner.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a statement that Travis Hancock of Hot Springs claimed his prize in the Natural State Jackpot game on Wednesday.

Hancock matched all five numbers in Tuesday's drawing, which happened to be in a numerical sequence: 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16.

"I used the last $10 in our savings jar and was worried that the purchase was for nothing,” Hancock told the lottery, saying he initially thought the ticket might be a mistake because the five numbers — randomly drawn from a pool containing numbers 1 to 39 — were a sequence. “Luckily, I kept the ticket, and it paid off!”

The ticket was purchased at Gold Links on Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs.

Hancock plans to use the money to pay off debt and help his children and grandchildren, the lottery said.

  • GeneralMac
    February 28, 2019 at 10:10 a.m.

    CONGRATULATIONS !
  • GeneralMac
    February 28, 2019 at 10:13 a.m.

    I purchased my $1 ticket late yesterday afternoon and when I saw all 5 numbers drawn were in sequence, I doubted ANYONE had won.

    I wonder if there EVER has been 5 numbers drawn in sequence before last night.
