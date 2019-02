Arkansas women vs. Missouri

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 17-11, 6-8 SEC; Missouri 19-9, 8-6

SERIES Tied 11-11

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, Sr.;19.4;4.4

G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Jr.;9.6;2.9

G Malica Monk, 5-5, Sr.;13.0;2.3

G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Jr.;7.0;3.7

F Kiara Williams, 6-1, Jr.;6.8;7.0

COACH Mike Neighbors (30-29 second year at Arkansas, 128-70 overall in six years)

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Lauren Aldridge, 5-7, Sr.;6.6;1.8

G Jordan Roundtree, 5-9, Jr.;3.6;2.7

G Amber Smith, 5-11, Jr.;12.8;7.2

G Sophie Cunningham, 6-1, Sr.;17.3;5.9

F Cierra Porter, 6-4, Sr.;6.6;4.9

COACH Robin Pingeton (166-117 ninth year at Missouri, 501-274 overall in 24 years)

Arkansas;;Missouri

72.9;Points for;64.6

68.4;Points against;57.2

-6.0;Rebound margin;+2.4

+5.8;Turnover margin;-3.2

39.1;FG pct.;44.1

30.0;3-pt FG pct.;35.1

70.6;FT pct.;72.2

CHALK TALK The Razorbacks have lost their last five matchups by double figures to the Tigers, including a 71-53 defeat Jan. 10 in Columbia, Mo. ... Chelsea Dungee's breakout season for Arkansas continued with a 33-point effort against Ole Miss on Sunday. She's the only Razorback since 2005-06 with two 30-point games and a 40-point game.

-- Andrew Epperson

Sports on 02/28/2019