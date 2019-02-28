AT THE POST

MORE STAKES, MORE MONEY

Oaklawn Park is increasing the purses of five stakes races and is adding a stakes race to the April 14 card just two weeks after announcing a bump in overnight purses.

Four races -- the Essex Handicap (March 16), the Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap (April 14), the Oaklawn Mile (May 3) and the Oaklawn Invitational (May 4) -- will see a $50,000 purse increase, while the Grade III Count Fleet Handicap (April 13) has been increased by $100,000 to $500,000.

The $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes, which wasn't originally on this year's stakes schedule, will return as a prep for the Oaklawn Mile and will share the card with the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 14, the final day of the Racing Festival of the South.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department

