Close one turns into Mountain View runaway

OSCEOLA -- Mountain View got the start it wanted and an even better finish Wednesday afternoon against Two Rivers.

The Lady Yellowjackets scored the game's first seven points and never wavered in rolling to a 62-41 victory in the first round of the Class 3A girls state tournament at Seminole Arena.

Senior guard Kadyn Johnson scored 17 points and sophomore forward Chaelann Vickers had 14 points for Mountain View (26-5), which shot 23 of 49 for the game but used a big spurt at the start of the second half to turn a fairly close game into a rout. Sophomore guard Aubry Isbell added 10 points.

"I thought we were pretty solid," Mountain View Coach Casey Scribner said. "This is a veteran group that's been to the state tournament four years in a row now. They just go about their business and don't get caught up in the moment.

"That's the biggest plus for us, they just go out and play solidly on both ends."

Junior guard Kaitlin Hunnicutt scored 18 points and sophomore guard Claragrace Prater had 13 for Two Rivers (23-10), which would have had a better shot at victory if not for some cold shooting in the middle quarters. The Lady Gators were a combined 2 of 19 from the floor in the second and third quarters. The Lady Gators were 9 of 22 during the first and second quarters.

"That was basically the difference in the game," Two Rivers Coach Jordan Riley said. "The girls always play hard, but [Mountain View] was able to hit shots and we couldn't. But give credit to Mountain View because they played a great game. ... They're a very solid team.

"We just missed shots at the wrong moments."

Two Rivers went more than eight minutes between field goals in the first half to put itself in a rut. A three-pointer from junior guard Somer Frost capped an 8-0 run that gave the Lady Gators an 11-9 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter, but Two Rivers didn't hit its next shot until Hunnicutt's lay-in with 2:16 remaining in the second quarter.

The Lady Yellowjackets outscored the Lady Gators 19-5 during that span but only had a 28-21 cushion at halftime thanks to Two Rivers' 8 of 10 effort from the foul line. But that spread drastically changed in the third quarter.

Johnson's three-pointer started a crushing 15-0 run by Mountain View, turning its precarious seven-point lead into a 43-21 bulge. Two Rivers missed its first nine shots of the quarter and finally got its first bucket to fall when Hunnicutt drilled a 23-footer with 19 seconds left.

Two Rivers did put together a 10-2 run to cut its deficit to 56-41 with 3:01 to play, but Isbell's three-point play moments later put an end to that threat.

"They followed the game plan," Scribner said. "We've got to stay disciplined no matter what, and I thought we were throughout. I'm a lucky guy because they're a great group to coach."

ATKINS 56, VALLEY SPRINGS 41

An 11-2 run to start the third quarter fueled Atkins (25-6) past Valley Springs and into the quarterfinals.

Sophomore forward Ashton Dillard scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Lady Red Devils. Sophomore guards Lindsey Cox and Emily Killer totaled 12 and 10 points.

Bethany Richardson, a sophomore, finished with 13 points and senior forward Alyssa Karr had 11 points for Valley Springs (31-9), which shot 8 of 35 in the second half.

CHARLESTON 68, LAMAR 53

Junior guard Baylee King scored 15 points as Charleston shot 52.5 percent (21 of 40) from the field to run away from Lamar.

Payton Rucker had 14 points and Raegan Oldridge scored 13 points for Charleston (28-2). Senior forward Allie Green added 11 points.

Junior guard Lakyn Sanders had 21 points for Lamar (26-7), which went 18 of 33 (54.5 percent) but was hurt by 11 second-half turnovers. Junior forward Ginny Nordin scored 11 points and sophomore guard Amber Brown chimed in with 10 points.

Sports on 02/28/2019