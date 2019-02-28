Cold rain on tap for Little Rock Marathon as winter temps return

Forecasters predict a cold weekend in Little Rock as winter temperatures return to central Arkansas, bringing cold rain on Sunday during the Little Rock Marathon.

The National Weather Service said it expects temperatures to dip into the lower 30s on Thursday before rising slightly on Saturday and Sunday.

The agency is predicting temperatures in the low 40s throughout Sunday with an 80 percent chance of rain.

The first marathoners are expected to start around 6 a.m. The event drew thousands of participants and viewers last year.

Forecasters are predicting even colder weather starting early next week, as low temperatures sink into the 20s on Monday and Tuesday.