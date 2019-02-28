34-0 vote passes rise in fee for tags

Rep. Justin Gonzales (right) , R-Okolona, is shown in this file photo with Sen. Bart Hester (center), R-Cave Springs during a Joint Budget Committee session.

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would increase the cost to sponsor specialty license plates from the Department of Finance and Administration.

Groups requesting such plates must now pay a fee to cover the cost of an initial order.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve House Bill 1172, by state Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, which would extend that fee to cover revisions to the design of specialty plates, as well as the maintenance of a computer system used to design them. The bill goes to the governor.

The estimated fee would be $5,000 to $30,000 under the bill, according to the finance department.

-- Michael R. Wickline