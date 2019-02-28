Committee delays abortion-wait bill

After questions were raised about the bill, a Senate panel on Wednesday delayed a vote on legislation that would increase to 72 hours the waiting period for women seeking abortions.

Senate Bill 278 by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, would require physicians who perform abortions to provide patients information on the procedure, risks and medical assistance benefits available for prenatal and newborn care at least 72 hours before the procedure.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The bill would also require clinics that provide abortions to offer patients a 24-hour telephone consultation with a registered nurse or doctor.

It would mandate that the clinics be within 30 miles of a hospital that provides gynecological or surgical service, and all facility staff members must be trained in CPR. Additionally, the clinic must have drugs, oxygen, intravenous fluids and other emergency equipment on site.

The bill also would require those clinics to report abortions that result in live births to the state Department of Health.

Lastly, SB278 would make it a Class D felony if a person "intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly" performed an abortion before 72 hours are up except in emergencies.

Some on the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee raised concerns about the felony provision, saying that they didn't want to punish doctors who were acting in good faith to save a mother's life.

The committee chairman, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, also said she wanted to see a financial impact report.

Some committee members said they generally supported the idea of the bill, but wanted several issues addressed before voting.

-- Hunter Field