Diamond Hogs schedule Friday doubleheader

— With winter weather in the weekend forecast, Arkansas has modified the schedule for its baseball series against Stony Brook.

The Razorbacks and Seawolves are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 1 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium, and will play the series finale beginning at 3 p.m., Saturday.

Friday’s second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. All games will be nine innings.

The teams were originally scheduled to play one game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the National Weather Service forecast for Fayetteville calls for below-freezing temperatures and an 80 percent chance of snow and sleet Sunday.

The forecast Friday is mostly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees, then a slight chance of showers later in the evening. There is a 40 percent chance of rain during daytime hours Saturday with a high of 48 degrees.

Fans must have a ticket to Friday’s game for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Single-game tickets for Sunday’s game can be exchanged through the Razorback Ticket Office.

Following Arkansas' 10-3 victory over Memphis on Wednesday, Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn laid out two pitching plans in case weather forced a modification to the schedule. He said Isaiah Campbell will start the first game of the doubleheader and Cody Scroggins will start the second game.

Freshman Connor Noland, who will start football spring practice Friday as a quarterback on the Arkansas football team, will start Saturday's game on the mound.

Friday's doubleheader will be Arkansas' second in a season that isn't yet two weeks old. The Razorbacks swept Eastern Illinois in a doubleheader on Feb. 16, with victories of 15-7 and 12-3.

Stony Brook enters the series with a 3-3 record. The Seawolves won two of three at Florida International on opening weekend before losing two of three last week at Southeastern Louisiana.