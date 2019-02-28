Fayetteville man admits to role in fatal beating of homeless man

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of being an accomplice to manslaughter in the death of a homeless man whose daughter described him as "a very loving, caring, dreamer of a man."

George Irving Morrison, 51, was found beaten May 3 on undeveloped land owned by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The land was later cleared of several makeshift encampments after UA police said they could not ensure the safety of people at the site. Shortly after police found Morrison, he was pronounced dead at a Fayetteville hospital.

On Wednesday in court, Quinton Lamar Taylor, 24, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, pleading guilty ahead of a trial set to begin Monday on a charge of second-degree murder.

A report filed Wednesday by deputy prosecutor Brian Lamb states that Taylor "along with other person or persons, recklessly engaged in fighting behavior that caused the death of another person," according to Washington County Circuit Court records.

No other arrests have been made in the case, and "none are imminent," Lamb said in an email.

University police interviewed Taylor on May 25, and he was then arrested, according to a police report. He has since been held in the Washington County jail.

"Mr. Taylor, through plea negotiation, asked if he could plea as an accomplice because he says he was not the only person involved, but he was unwilling to give any evidence that implicated any other suspects. There is not sufficient evidence to charge anybody else in the case and, absent additional evidence, no further arrests will be made," Lamb said.

Kira Morrison, 27, Morrison's daughter, read a victim-impact statement in court Wednesday.

In a phone interview afterward, she described feeling angry at Taylor. But she said she spoke in court to express forgiveness in memory of her father.

"I went and gave Quinton Taylor forgiveness because that would have made my father very proud," Morrison said.

Along with forgiveness, appearing in court was also about voicing her pain, she said.

"I miss my father's touch. I miss his voice telling me everything is going to be OK," she said.

Her father was a Mountainburg resident and is survived by family members, including three daughters, according to obituary information.

Kira Morrison said her father sold his Mountainburg home in 2017 for $3,000 and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The sale came after problems he had with methamphetamine use and what she described as "drug-induced psychosis."

His daughters "took him in and helped him as much as we could," she said. But, "he wanted to go on the road and preach the word of God."

Her father's faith involved no specific religion, and "he worked really hard at trying to live a sober and clean life," she said.

"He needed something to be addicted to, whether it was being Mormon or Jewish or Jehovah's Witness," Kira Morrison said, describing him as someone who "would help anyone in need, even if he didn't have it for himself."

She said the reduced charge made her "very upset."

Her father was beaten so badly "his face was unrecognizable," and DNA testing was needed to confirm his identity, she said.

For others involved, "I do hope there are more arrests made," she said. "I hope the other people who were involved are prosecuted."

Lamb said the deal was "the best option based on the strength of the case and the inherent risk in pushing the case to trial." He said listing Taylor as an accomplice "did not change the punishment," and going from a charge of murder to manslaughter was factored in as an "upward departure" from sentencing guidelines.

In a phone interview, Lamb said, "as far as motive, we really do not have one." Morrison's wallet was found near him missing an electronic funds card related to disability payments, but "to the best of our knowledge no one ever used [the card], and no one ever found it," Lamb said.

Lamb said UA police "did a good job in putting the case together so that we'd have anything to go forward with at all."

Online jail records listed Taylor as homeless, but Lamb said Taylor told police that he was living with a brother.

Morrison's family worked with 7 Hills Homeless Center to plant a red maple tree as a memorial near the 7 Hills day center, Kira Morrison said.

The day center is near the UA-owned land that once had 80-100 people living in outdoor encampments, Jessica Andrews, chief executive officer for 7 Hills, said in May 2018.

In August, UA gave people in the encampments a September deadline to leave. The south Fayetteville land, more than a mile from the main UA campus, has been cleared, with no trespassing signs posted.

Kira Morrison said the university was "neglectful" in allowing the encampments to grow so large.

"That is their property. It's their responsibility, U of A campus police, and they should have made it safe," she said.

Before Morrison, there had been other reports of deaths among campers.

In January 2017, the burned body of John Widdoes Jr., 52, was found. An autopsy was unable to conclude whether his death was an accident, suicide or homicide, police said. Also, a 45-year-old woman, Phyllis Thompson, was found dead in a tent in April 2017. Police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play in that death.

Andrews said in a phone interview that that's no official count on the number of deaths in the homeless population. But she said there have been about 14 deaths since the beginning of 2018 among people receiving any type of service from 7 Hills.

UA police back in April described increasing problems at the campsites and spoke about officers working to remove those committing violence.

In August, Capt. Gary Crain, a department spokesman, said more patrols and enforcement led to arrests, but the effort was not sustainable with the limited number of officers.

"The people that are living out there and trying to do the right thing, we cannot assure their safety," Crain said in August.

UA has since sold about 4.69 acres of the land to nonprofit Serve NWA, which plans to build wooden shelters on the site. The university has said it is trying to sell the remainder of the adjacent property, consisting of about 50 acres.

