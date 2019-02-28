Fires break out in U.K. nature spots as winter heats up

LONDON — On the same day that Britain experienced record-high winter temperatures, wildfires broke out at some of the nation’s most beloved nature spots.

Firefighters were deployed to tackle the blazes Tuesday, when temperatures set a record at 70.16 degrees Fahrenheit in Kew Gardens, London.

The night sky glowed orange as fires spread on the picturesque Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland, over moorland in Yorkshire, England, and in a forest made famous by A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh books.

The firefighters that responded to a blaze on Marsden Moor in northwest England’s Peak District described seeing flames shoot up to 6½.

The fire burned over half a square mile Tuesday evening before it was extinguished by about 30 firefighters.

Though the fire had died down by early Wednesday, crews returned to the site later in the day in case it reignited.

Ashdown Forest in East Sussex — among England’s designated “areas of outstanding natural beauty” — is best known as the woodland that inspired the fictional Hundred Acre Wood of the Winnie the Pooh novels.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was ablaze after two wildfires spread across the woodland. It took more than 50 firefighters to control the fires, which were declared accidental.

Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire on Arthur’s Seat, one of the most famous viewpoints in Edinburgh, Scotland. Plumes of smoke rose from the hillside as firefighters worked into the early hours of Wednesday to control the blaze.