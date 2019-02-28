Flooding soaks California wine country

Jonathan Von Renner checks on his son Jonathan Jr., and friend Emilio Ontivares in lower Guerneville, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two Northern California communities are accessible only by boat after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says Guerneville, "is officially an island" and another nearby town was also isolated by floodwaters. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. -- Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks after a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region.

The small city of Guerneville north of San Francisco "is officially an island," with the overflowing Russian River forecast to hit its highest level in about 25 years, the Sonoma County sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Nobody is coming or going from the Guerneville area at this time," said sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum. The nearby town of Monte Rio was also isolated by floodwater and all roads leading to it were swamped.

The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms that have also dumped heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, throughout the Pacific Northwest and into Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock signed an emergency order to help keep up the supply of heating fuel as temperatures plunged.

The Russian River topped 42 feet Wednesday afternoon, when television helicopter footage showed homes underwater and cars submerged. About 4,000 residents in two dozen river communities were ordered to evacuate Tuesday evening but officials estimate only about half heeded the orders, Crum said.

Several areas in California set record-high rainfall totals, including nearby Santa Rosa, which had nearly 8 inches of rain in one day. The often-waterlogged Venado weather station 5 miles from Guerneville recorded more than 20 inches of rain in 48 hours.

In the Sierra Nevada, which has already seen a month of heavy snow, two Amtrak trains together carrying nearly 300 passengers stopped and reversed directions because of an avalanche that closed railroad tracks. Service on Amtrak's California Zephyr between Reno and Sacramento, Calif., has been suspended until weather conditions improve, Amtrak spokesman Kimberly Woods said.

California officials were also concerned about potential mudslides in saturated wine country hillsides and in areas scarred by wildfires in 2017.

Elsewhere in the area, several people had to be rescued from cars stranded while motorists tried to drive through flooded roads. Nina Sheehan, who is visiting from North Carolina, had to abandon her rental SUV after it got stuck in a flooded hotel parking lot.

