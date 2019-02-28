Happy birthday. Stay aware of what keeps you wondering. Curiosity is your main compass. It will lead you to where you can blossom your secret talents and formulate the new wishes that will help you fulfill your destiny.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To need attention isn't weakness. Though when you admit this need, even to yourself, it may feel like weakness if you've been conditioned to think so. Recognize this for the brainwashing it is. Everyone needs attention.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're afraid you may lack the self-discipline to move forward on a path that clearly goes to your desired destination. But go forward anyway. Even if it doesn't work this time, you'll get a better feel for exactly what's needed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The desire to be controlled and the desire to be controlling are two sides of the same fear. It's distrust in one's own abilities and in the workings of life. Bravery is the salt that melts this cold fear. Take courage.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are things you want so much you're willing to go to great lengths to make them happen. Why apologize? You're not hurting anyone. And you certainly shouldn't be sorry for not conforming. Nonconformity is your duty.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your creative projects often get put on hold because they don't fit other people's idea of "work." You can't expect everyone to understand what you understand. Defend your own interests. If not you, who?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): These days, quality help is considered a luxury because so many people do not understand the nuances of excellent service. Those who teach others how to treat them will live in luxury without paying big bucks for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): This is a rare phenomenon and definitely shouldn't be attempted on most days, but believe it or not, there's going to be a way to please everyone today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Are you being assertive enough? If they're responding at all, then the answer's yes. If they're not, your approach may be too timid. If they are responding but not the way you want them to, more research is in order.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's said that what you seek is seeking you. If that's true, then what you need is a meeting point, and an open line of communication to establish and agree on it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Greatness doesn't happen overnight -- almost nothing does. "Overnight" is just a term people use when they're working so hard on something that they hardly notice the passage of time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While you don't want to put undue pressure on yourself, some amount of pressure is warranted -- a reminder, at the very least. A lack of urgency can lead to laziness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Minor wins are wins. Small steps are steps. Pennies add up, and so do incremental successes. You're going to accomplish big things by starting small and building consistently and gradually.

Weekend on 02/28/2019