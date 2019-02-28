Horse's owner cleared of animal cruelty

A 39-year-old Little Rock man whose horse was euthanized last June after police found it suffering from a crippling hoof disease was cleared of animal cruelty by a Pulaski County jury Wednesday.

Prosecutors Anna Catherine Cargile and Reese Lancaster accused Jorge Omar "George" Garcia of deliberately "torturing" Pete the horse.

But defense attorney Danielle Hasty told jurors that there was no evidence that Garcia deliberately mistreated the animal, which had been a gift for his 15-year-old daughter. Garcia purchased Pete in February 2018 and kept him on a half-acre at 8113 Mabelvale Cut Off.

Hasty, with co-counsel Victoria Leigh and Tara Mills, said Garcia had done his best for the animal, keeping Pete fed, watered, groomed and sheltered, then treating the horse with store-bought and prescription medications when it started limping and developing sores in mid-May.

Garcia told jurors that he'd consulted a veterinarian but could not persuade the doctor to go look at the horse. He said he had no way to get the animal to a veterinarian.

Garcia, speaking through an interpreter, told the eight women and four men on the jury before Circuit Judge Barry Sims that he'd checked in on the horse two to three times a day to feed and water it. Supporting his testimony were daughter Stephanie Garcia; his oldest daughter, Celeste Garcia; her fiance Edwin Bradshaw; and Garcia's wife, Maura, who also said they helped care for the horse.

Police had their first encounter with Pete and Garcia on April 10 when the horse escaped its enclosure and was wandering the neighborhood, eating the grass at neighboring homes.

Patrolman Eddie Seaton testified that he managed to get the horse back into the enclosure, which he described as a single-car metal garage with straw on the floor. He said he couldn't find food or water available to the animal but filled a bucket of water and left it with the horse after re-securing it.

Seaton said he offered to buy Pete. The horse was in good condition, he said, and it appeared that Garcia might be having a hard time caring for the horse. But Garcia declined to sell, he said.

Seaton said he next encountered the horse while on patrol on June 4. His voice broke as he described seeing the animal lying in the field and unable to stand. He said he got hay and water for it. He talked to Garcia by phone that night and told him he was notifying detectives and animal control authorities.

The next morning, Pete was still lying where Seaton had found him and was euthanized.

Detective Paige Cline told jurors that the decision to euthanize Pete was made after city veterinarian Brian Vandergrift found the horse to be malnourished, dehydrated and suffering from severe laminitis in all four hooves.

The painful condition made it difficult for the horse to stand. It can lead to the bone tearing away from the hoof if not treated promptly.

