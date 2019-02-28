In ex-senator's tax case, court lifts seal on files

Records on how the FBI acquired the laptop of then-state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, along with other files in his case, were unsealed by the U.S.' 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday for defense attorneys of former state Sen. Jon Woods and his two co-defendants.

"It's Hutchinson's," Shelly Koehler, a Fayetteville attorney for Woods' co-defendant Randell Shelton, said of the laptop involved in one of the unsealed records. The court order does not name the defendant in the released file. Koehler reserved further comment for later defense motions.

The office of the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas had no comment, a spokesman said.

Both Woods and Hutchinson came under federal investigation in an ongoing corruption probe, federal court records show. That investigation has led to convictions in Arkansas and Missouri. Lobbyist Milton R. "Rusty" Cranford pleaded guilty June 7 to a multimillion-dollar bribery and Medicaid fraud scheme. Woods is one of four former Arkansas lawmakers who have either pleaded guilty or been convicted for related crimes.

Woods was convicted May 3 for receiving a kickback from Cranford from a $400,000 state General Improvement Fund grant for a now-defunct business that Cranford founded, among other crimes.

Hutchinson is under indictment on campaign finance and tax charges, not corruption. He was accused of corruption in Cranford's guilty plea, but no such charge has been filed. Cranford's plea identified a "Senator A" who accepted bribes. Hutchinson's defense attorney later confirmed those allegations were against Hutchinson. He has pleaded innocent to the charges he faces.

The laptop in question was turned over to the FBI on Aug. 20, 2012, according to court records. An ex-girlfriend of Hutchinson's turned in the laptop, according to motions filed in Hutchinson's case by his attorney.

The FBI examined the laptop without Hutchinson's permission and searched its contents without a warrant, according to Hutchinson's Feb. 7 defense motion to dismiss his case. Then the bureau returned the laptop to the ex-girlfriend, the motion states, and the records that were on it are now lost. Those records are vital to Hutchinson's defense, the motion argued.

The FBI took a "mirror image" of the laptop's hard drive shortly after receiving it, the defense motion states. That electronic copy was destroyed between 2015 and the end of 2017, according to the motion. Investigators used information that could only be obtained from the laptop to pressure Hutchinson into cooperating in 2014 and, at first, implicating Woods, according to defense motions from both Hutchinson's and Woods' attorneys.

Woods' attorney, Patrick Benca of Little Rock, argued to the 8th Circuit that Hutchinson gave information to the FBI that would have aided Woods' defense. All record of the information from Hutchinson's cooperation has disappeared, too, according to motions by both Woods' and Hutchinson's attorneys. Benca said in a Feb. 18 motion to the 8th Circuit that Woods and his co-defendants didn't know of the events involving Hutchinson's records and the FBI until Hutchinson's Feb. 7 defense motion.

Woods' defense counsel has reason to believe some of the privileged information Hutchinson gave to the FBI included facts relevant to Woods' defense, a Feb. 18 defense motion by Benca states, without giving details on what that information is.

Computer records in FBI possession that were later erased are also an appeal issue in Woods' case. Pretrial testimony in Woods' case revealed that a laptop used to transfer evidence to the defense team was taken to a private computer shop in Bentonville where its hard drive was wiped.

This was after the FBI agent involved received an order to turn over the laptop to an agency computer expert in Little Rock to determine why the defense had not received all of the evidence in the Woods' case before trial.

Woods' co-defendants are Shelton and Oren Paris III, former president of Ecclesia College in Springdale. They were convicted for paying kickbacks to Woods in return for state grants. Those grants went to Ecclesia. Paris pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, and Shelton was convicted along with Woods on counts related to the Ecclesia grants. Paris retained his rights to an appeal under a deal worked out with the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, Duane "Dak" Kees.

