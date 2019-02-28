• Detric McGowan, 46, identified as the South Carolina man who paid $540 for more than 120 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies so the Scouts selling them could escape the cold outside a store near Greenville, has been arrested on drug-conspiracy charges, federal authorities said.

• Kairi Yang, a 1-year-old girl of Hmong ethnicity from Hickory, N.C., was named Gerber's newest "spokes-baby," making her the face of the year in the company's social media campaign and providing her family with a $50,000 prize.

• Nikki Joly of Jackson, Mich., a 54-year-old transgender gay-rights activist, faces a first-degree arson charge after being accused of seeking to fabricate a hate crime by setting his home on fire in 2017, investigators said.

• Ida Shafir, 67, and Nick Bogomolsky, 61, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., fought with sheriff's deputies and were detained on resisting-arrest and other counts after they refused airline directions to check their carry-on luggage because the plane was full for their flight home from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., authorities said.

• Ryan Cortez, 46, a former post office manager in Kenner, La., pleaded guilty to one of the largest internal postal thefts in U.S. Postal Service history, stealing more than $630,000 in stamps and selling them online to support his gambling habit.

• David Fuentes, 25, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault after San Antonio police said his pickup careened into a shopping cart in a parking lot, killing a 1-year-old child who was in the cart's seat as her mother unloaded groceries.

• Rajan Zed, a cleric and writer, who said it is disrespectful to link alcohol with a Hindu deity known for his strength and appearance as a monkey, got an apology from a Salem, Va., brewing company that named a stout beer "Hanuman" after a song dedicated to musician Carlos Santana.

• Nataliya Kosmyna, a postdoctoral student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has encased electrodes in a wizard hat styled after the one in Harry Potter films to analyze brain activity and detect what the wearer is thinking, with the eventual aim of helping young people build self-esteem.

• Chequita Jenkins was charged with assault and John Chapman was cited for disorderly conduct after the two diners wielded service tongs like fencing swords in a dispute over crab legs at a restaurant in Huntsville, Ala., police said.

A Section on 02/28/2019