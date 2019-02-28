Kazakh bank details soured Cohen relationship

Kazakhstan's BTA Bank said that it paid President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to help recover stolen assets in the U.S. and that it has spoken with federal prosecutors investigating Cohen's activities, confirming part of the lawyer's congressional testimony.

BTA entered the contract with Cohen in 2017 after Trump became president but quickly canceled it because he "did absolutely nothing of value," Matthew Schwartz, the bank's attorney, said Wednesday in a statement. Cohen was hired as a consultant because he was rumored to have "the best legal resources" and could "assemble a winning team," Schwartz said.

The contract was worth $1.8 million over 12 months, but Cohen got only $300,000 over two months, according to a person familiar with the matter. Cohen continued to demand payment after the contract was canceled, but the bank refused, the person said. Details of the agreement haven't been reported previously.

Schwartz, of Boies Schiller Flexner in New York, confirmed the payments from BTA after Cohen revealed the transactions for the first time during testimony Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, where he accused Trump of being a con man and a fraud.

BTA "cooperated fully" with the government after federal agents raided Cohen's home and office to investigate financial crimes by the lawyer related at least in part to payments he made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

BTA, once the biggest bank in Kazakhstan, has been on a global hunt for more than $4 billion it says was stolen more a decade ago by its former chairman, Mukhtar Ablyazov.

Some of that money was laundered through real estate deals in the U.S. and Europe, including three units at Trump's luxury SoHo tower in Manhattan, BTA claims.

The BTA case has another link to Trump: A former associate of the president, Felix Sater, who helped develop the Trump SoHo tower in Manhattan, scouted several of the deals at the center of the bank's U.S. case.

Sater, who isn't accused of wrongdoing, arranged the deals for associates of Ablyazov and isn't accused of knowingly helping the former BTA executive.

BTA also paid $100,000 a month to a small legal consulting firm set up by Sater to help with the case.

The bank says it didn't know Sater owned the company, Litco LLC, which was paid about $2.5 million before that deal also fell apart.

Cohen profited from Trump's 2016 election, even as his modest fortune from taxi fleets in New York and Chicago began to decline. He received millions of dollars in payments from companies including Novartis AG and AT&T Inc., which sought an edge in understanding Trump policy. Some of the companies apologized after those payments were made public, and some of the top executives involved in Cohen's hiring took early retirements.

