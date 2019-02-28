After 130 years, elementary school in downtown Little Rock to close amid financial struggles

FILE — St. Edwards Catholic Church is shown in this 2015 file photo. The elementary school is on the same campus.

An elementary school that's been operating in downtown Little Rock for more than a century announced it will close by the end of the school year, the local Archdiocese said Thursday, citing financial struggles.

Officials at St. Edwards Catholic School, a 130-year-old elementary school in downtown Little Rock, announced the decision Wednesday.

The Archdiocese of Little Rock has been considering the closure for some time and has been reviewing enrollment and finances ahead of the announcement, said Theresa Hall, superintendent of Catholic Schools.

"Everybody's very sad," she said. "It's the oldest Catholic school in the Little Rock area."

Some 143 students across central Arkansas are enrolled at the pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school at 805 Sherman St. north of MacArthur Park, and many students receive scholarships to attend, Hall said.

“That school has always been a very family-oriented school, very diverse and caring for all that entered,” said Hall, who was previously the principal there.

More than half of the school’s students are Latino.

In recent months, the school has had to shed staff and cut programs due to financial turbulence, despite several recent pushes to raise money.

St. Edwards said teachers and staff will receive a severance package through an ongoing fundraiser.

“They have worked tremendously hard,” Hall said, adding that many teachers had been working without raises last year.