RESTAURANT REVIEW: Milano's in Maumelle is marvelous

Milano’s Italian Grill Address: 1800 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday Cuisine: Italian Alcohol: No Credit cards: V, MC, AE, D Wheelchair accessible: Yes (501) 734-8027

All Milano's Italian Grill is missing is pizza. And Chianti.

The restaurant on Club Manor Drive, off Maumelle Boulevard, in Maumelle is a welcome arrival into what has been a revolving-door space that couldn't manage to support joints serving burgers, catfish or Mongolian grill. It's an offshoot of a Conway restaurant and apparently has been so successful that they're planning to mount another on Cantrell Road in far western Little Rock.

Milano's has a lot to recommend it, including a homey atmosphere and huge portions of very good food. (The scene is enhanced by a soundtrack of Italian favorites by Jimmy Rosetti and Frank Sinatra et al., that is close, if not identical, to the one Bruno's Little Italy now once again plays over its sound system.)

Rather than spiff the place up from the shabbiness that had begun to affect the premises under predecessor operations, the Milano's folks just tweaked it with large Italian scenes and a big chalkboard on which they post daily specials and the dessert menu, then dimmed the lights to the point where it's a little difficult to read the menu.

Seating is at large tables in the middle of the dining room and booths along the front and side walls. If you prefer to spread out a bit, ask for a table, because some of the booths are kind of cramped. The place is very popular for families with small children early in the evening — we saw and, alas, heard several of them in various states of behavior and misbehavior on both our dinner visits.

At the top of our recommended list is the Spaghetti With the Works ($12.99), firm, though not quite al dente, pasta that's a monster portion even at lunch (the $9.99 special includes bread and salad, a $2.99 option at dinner), topped with a thick, tangy meat sauce with a lingering herb or spice we're still trying to place; medium-sized meatballs, a little spongy but very tasty; slices of a nice, chunky Italian sausage; and huge fresh mushrooms.

The sauce on the Linguine Red or White Sauce ($16.99) turns out to be clam sauce, and Milano's Italian Grill's is first rate. The white sauce comes chock-full of chopped and whole baby clams sauteed with a pretty hefty amount of garlic, basil white wine and olive oil. We thought it perhaps a little too rich and garlicky on bites 1 and 2, then we adjusted and devoured the remainder with considerable pleasure.

Milano's Italian Grill serves its lasagna ($8.99) in a casserole dish, swimming in red sauce and melted cheese, but once we'd penetrated to the interior we found firm noodles, meat sauce and ricotta. We wish the Manicotti (also $8.99), which looked a lot like the lasagna when it hit the table, had been as successful — the red sauce and cheese were completely overwhelming, which might have been an advantage, since the pasta shell was limp and flabby and the ricotta filling was unconstitutionally vague.

The entree portions are large enough that you might regret ordering an appetizer; both of the ones we tried were bread-based — the Garlic Bread ($3.99) and the Focaccia ($4.99), topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella, both served with a chunky marinara sauce for dipping or spreading. They may have been too filling, especially since entrees come with a basket of very good, fresh knot-twist bread that we found not only enjoyable on its own but good for dipping up excess sauce.

The house tossed salad consists mostly of iceberg lettuce with an admixture of other greens, plus tomatoes and onions — and the server each time carefully asked whether we wanted those (tomatoes, yes, onions, no). We had a split vote on the house dressing (a tomato-basil vinaigrette) — Intrepid Companion didn't like it and left most of her salad uneaten on that account.

The dessert list looked intriguing — regrets for having to pass up the two kinds of cannoli — but we were already full to bursting by that point.

Milano's has no alcoholic beverage license, so no wine — neither Chianti with our red sauce nor pinot grigio with our white. Sigh.

Dinner service ranged from excellent to so-so, depending on how full the restaurant had gotten by the time we sat down and how many tables our server was handling. On our first visit we had a short wait for a table. On our second visit we waited longer than we thought we should for drink refills and our check.

At lunch, service was so fast that we got our salads, appetizer and entrees practically on top of each other, which would have been a burden to juggle under any circumstances, but was particularly difficult because we were sitting in a booth the size of a large postage stamp.

Weekend on 02/28/2019