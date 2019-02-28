Mississippi couple guilty in $200M health care fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in a fraud case that prosecutors said reaped more than $200 million from a federal military health insurer and others.

Randy Thomley of Hattiesburg entered his plea Tuesday in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and could face up to 10 years in prison at his July 2 sentencing. Prosecutors are dropping an earlier 26-count indictment that carried a potential 245-year sentence.

Prosecutors said Thomley and his wife, Hope Thomley, bribed health care providers to prescribe handcrafted high-dollar medications that were generally unnecessary. They targeted people insured by Tricare, which covers military members, their families, retirees and some National Guard members and reservists. Prosecutors have said Advantage Pharmacy, partly owned by Hope Thomley, took in $192 million in revenue from Tricare alone over several years.

Hope Thomley pleaded guilty to charges last week and could face up to 15 years in prison.

Pharmacists would concoct recipes for pain or scar creams that they would make by hand, prosecutors say. Marketing companies, including one co-owned by Randy Thomley, would get health care providers to prescribe the creams. The marketers would sometimes pay prescribers kickbacks that are illegal under federal law.