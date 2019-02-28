Bradley Cooper, right, congratulates Lady Gaga in the audience after she is announced winner for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

• A federal appeals court has rejected an Ohio woman's defamation lawsuit against actor James Woods over Twitter posts during the 2016 presidential campaign. On Wednesday, the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling dismissing the lawsuit by Portia Boulger of Chillicothe, an activist for Democrat Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign. In March 2016, a Twitter account mistakenly identified Boulger as a woman who appeared to give a Nazi salute at a rally for Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate. Woods' account retweeted the photos, asking: "So-called #Trump 'Nazi' is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?" Multiple outlets reported the photo was of another woman, and Woods eventually corrected his tweet. The appellate judges found Woods' tweet "could reasonably be read to have an innocent meaning" as merely asking a question.

• Fans who can't stop watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-night performance of "Shallow" are in luck: Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of A Star Is Born back to the big screen Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage. The studio said Wednesday that the new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Gaga like "Alibi," and an a cappella version of "Shallow," which won the Oscar on Sunday for best original song. It also will feature brand-new scenes between the two leads Ally and Jack. The one-week engagement starts Friday on more than 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

• A master of the American horror novel has donated $1.25 million to the masters of American genealogical research. Stephen King and his wife, Tabitha, made the gift through their foundation to the New England Historic Genealogical Society. The Boston organization is the nation's oldest and largest genealogical society. It says it will use the gift, announced Tuesday, to develop educational programs and fund a curriculum in family history for public-school students. It also will help the organization expand its headquarters. Brenton Simons, president and CEO of the society, said the money will have "far-reaching benefits." The society said the Kings have a deep personal interest in family and local history and their importance in education.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, actor James Woods poses at the premiere of the film "Bleed for This" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Photo by AP file photo

In this May 22, 2018 file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

A Section on 02/28/2019