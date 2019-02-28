Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greet each other during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The talks are expected to focus on the situation in Syria. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

Netanyahu-Putin talks key on Iran

MOSCOW -- Israel's prime minister vowed Wednesday to prevent Iran from securing a lasting presence in Syria as he visited Moscow for talks focusing on regional security.

For Benjamin Netanyahu, it's the first trip to Moscow since September's downing of a Russian warplane by Syrian forces that were responding to an Israeli airstrike. The incident left 15 Russian crewmen dead and threatened to derail close security ties between Russia and Israel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the start of Wednesday's talks that "it's very important to discuss the situation in the region and security issues."

Netanyahu began the talks by reaffirming Israel's strong determination to block attempts by Iran to establish a foothold in Syria.

"The greatest threat to stability and security in the region comes from Iran and its satellites," he said. "We are determined to continue with our aggressive action against the efforts of Iran, which calls for our destruction, and against its attempts to entrench militarily in Syria."

Moscow has played a delicate diplomatic game of maintaining friendly ties with both Israel and Iran. Last summer, Moscow struck a deal with Tehran to keep its fighters away from the Golan Heights to accommodate Israeli concerns about the Iranian presence in Syria.

Netanyahu noted that he and Putin have had 11 meetings since September 2015 and hailed "the direct, open and true way in which we maintain the relationship between Russia and Israel."

"The direct connection between us has been an essential element that has prevented risks and conflicts between our militaries, and that has contributed to regional security and stability," the Israeli leader said.

Kushner in Turkey to tout peace plan

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with Jared Kushner for talks that are expected to center on his planned Middle East peace initiative.

Erdogan's office confirmed Wednesday that the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law is underway. Economy Minister Berat Albayrak, who is Erdogan's son-in-law, also was present.

Details of Kushner's plan will be unveiled after the April 9 Israeli election.

He said however, that it will address all "final status" issues, including borders, and require compromises by all sides. He made no mention of establishing a Palestinian state and said the plan would focus heavily on offering economic "opportunities" to the Palestinians.

Kushner's comments about his initiative have received a cool reception from Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Crash kills Nepal's tourism minister

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- A helicopter flying in bad weather Wednesday crashed into a mountain in Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the country's tourism minister, officials said.

Home Ministry spokesman Ram Krishna Subedi said rescuers had reached the crash site. The bodies of Rabindra Adhikari, the tourism minister, and his bodyguard were identified, but the other five bodies were charred, Subedi said.

Government administrator Gita Kamari Rai said snow and rain were falling when the helicopter crashed into a mountain in northeastern Nepal.

Adhikari, 49, became tourism minister in March 2018 after the Nepal Communist Party won parliamentary elections.

The rescue coordination office at Kathmandu airport said two smaller helicopters had made earlier attempts to land near the crash area, about 250 miles east of Nepal's capital, Kathmandu. However, the poor weather conditions made it difficult.

The helicopter belonged to Nepal's Dynasty Air.

A Section on 02/28/2019