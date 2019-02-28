No-permit firearms OK'd in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma residents will be able to openly carry firearms without a background check or training under a bill given final legislative approval Wednesday that was quickly signed into law by the state's new Republican governor.

Dubbed "constitutional carry" by its supporters, the bill passed the Senate on a 40-6 vote with every Republican and one Democrat voting in favor. It already sailed through the GOP-controlled House .

The bill, which becomes effective Nov. 1, would allow most residents 21 and older to carry concealed or unconcealed firearms without a license. Exceptions would include anyone in the country illegally or those convicted of certain crimes. Firearms would still be prohibited in certain locations, including public buildings, schools, professional sporting events, casinos and bars.

Currently, anyone wishing to carry a firearm in public must apply for a license that includes a state background check and completion of a training course.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who endorsed the plan on the campaign trail, pushed for a provision that allows businesses the right to bar firearms from their property.

The bill was vetoed last year by GOP Gov. Mary Fallin, who cited opposition from the business community and law enforcement officials.

2 trains strike car on tracks in N.Y.

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Two commuter trains traveling in opposite directions crashed into a vehicle on the tracks in Westbury, N.Y., killing all three occupants in the vehicle before one of the trains derailed and tore into a concrete platform Tuesday night, officials said.

A witness told police that the vehicle's driver was fleeing an earlier crash when he tried to go around a lowered railroad gate on New York's Long Island.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the witness was in the other vehicle involved in a minor crash that preceded Tuesday's train crash by "seconds."

Police said an eastbound train that had just pulled away from the station struck the car at 7:20 p.m. The car was then was struck again by a faster-moving westbound train. Eight people on the westbound train were injured, three of them seriously, officials said.

The Long Island Rail Road provided limited service on Wednesday as railroad employees worked to remove the damaged train cars and repair the tracks.

Missouri advances abortion-ban bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House on Wednesday approved legislation to outlaw most abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Legislation that the House approved 117-30 would greatly restrict the procedure even if the Supreme Court doesn't undo its 1973 ruling establishing the nationwide right to abortion. Among other things, it would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, possibly as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Similar prohibitions in Arkansas, Iowa and North Dakota in recent years have been struck down by courts.

The so-called trigger ban that would take effect if the high court overturns Roe v. Wade includes exceptions only for medical emergencies and not for rape or incest. Doctors who violate the law would face a felony charge.

The measure now heads to the Republican-led Senate, where it's unclear whether lawmakers will keep all of the varying proposals House members added to it.

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have abortion bans that would kick in if Roe v. Wade falls.

A Section on 02/28/2019