Noncitizen notice passed by Senate

Legislation that would require circuit clerks to notify a county elections registrar whenever they identify someone in a jury pool who is a noncitizen cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

After receiving notice from the circuit clerk, the registrar would be required to promptly cancel the dismissed juror's voter registration, update the voter registry and send the dismissed juror a notice.

The Senate voted 29-4 to send House Bill 1388 by Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, to the governor.

-- Michael R. Wickline