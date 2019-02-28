Off-duty officer praised for aiding trooper

An off-duty Van Buren police officer driving Friday with his family in Oklahoma aided in the arrest of several people when he spotted a state trooper struggling with a man on the side of the road and pulled over to help.

Cpl. Chase DeCroo, 32, was returning home to Arkansas when he saw the trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol fighting with a man near the community of Newport, Okla., authorities said.

Newport is about 99 miles south of Oklahoma City.

According to Sarah Stewart, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, after DeCroo got out of his car to help, a woman at the scene got into a stolen vehicle and fled with the trooper in pursuit.

DeCroo detained the man the trooper had grappled with and a second suspect at gunpoint until additional law enforcement personnel arrived and took the two into custody, Stewart said.

Stewart did not identify the suspects and said she did not immediately know why they were pulled over.

"Honestly, it was just a reaction," DeCroo said. "I saw a brother in need, and everything else at that point was just a secondary consideration."

In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol praised DeCroo's decision to provide assistance. "His quick thinking while not even on duty greatly helped out OHP in the traffic stop and ensuing high speed chase," the post said.

Petra DeCroo, DeCroo's wife, was in the family car with their two sons, ages 1 and 4, when her husband pulled over. Though her husband had been involved with law enforcement since they've been together, she said Friday's incident was a new experience.

"I'm used to it and I'm around it, but not in a situation like that, where I was more worried that he was going to do something or the guy might have had a gun, that that's what they were fighting over," Petra DeCroo said. "We didn't know."

Petra DeCroo said their 1-year-old son was asleep throughout the incident, but his older brother saw the encounter play out through the window of their car. Naturally, she said, he was curious about what was going on.

She said she tried to distract the boy in case they needed to drive off quickly to get out of harm's way.

"It's hard, because you want to explain it to a 4-year-old [in a way] that's not going to scare them that something could happen," she said.

In spite of the danger, Petra DeCroo said she was glad her husband stopped to help..

"That's what he does," she said. "That's what he's trained to do."

Chase DeCroo has been an officer with the Van Buren Police Department since July 2008, according to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, a spokesman for the department. He recently became a school resource officer. Wear said the corporal has received numerous certificates of appreciation during his career with the department and is a member of its honor guard and SWAT team.

DeCroo also is a justice of the peace in the Crawford County Quorum Court and served in the National Guard for six years, including a tour in Afghanistan.

