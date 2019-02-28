Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

MARCH

1 Ozark Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation annual dinner & auction. The Castle at Harmon Ranch, 227 Arkansas 25N, Greenbrier. 6 p.m. Matt Johnson (501) 514-8880.

2 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Fairgrounds. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

2 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Greers Ferry Lake. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

2 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Beaver Lake South. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

2 Arkansas chapter Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock 4 p.m. Adults $85. Children 12-under $40. SCI-AR.com

2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail bass tournament. Lake Hamilton/Fish Hatchery. arkansasbassteamtrail.net.

8 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Ravington, Centerton. Mike Hyman (479) 657-1441 or mike.hyman1976@yahoo.com

9 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parson's Bldg., Rodeo of the Ozarks. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

9 Arkansas High School Bassers bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle/State Park. arkansashighschoolbassers.com

11 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Warren's Rec. Room, Alma. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

Sports on 02/28/2019