Pakistan downs Indian planes, holds pilot

Villagers gather Wednesday near the wreckage of an Indian helicopter on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Indian-controlled region of Kashmir.

MUZAFARABAD, Pakistan -- Pakistan's military said Wednesday that it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured a pilot, answering an airstrike a day earlier by Indian fighter jets inside Pakistan and raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to a level unseen in two decades.

Within hours Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan went on television urging peace talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying both countries needed to step back from the brink and warning that "miscalculations" could drag their two countries into a war that neither side would benefit from. "Let's sit together to talk to find a solution," Khan said.

There was no reply from Modi, but India acknowledged one of its air force planes was "lost" in skirmishes with Pakistan and that its pilot was "missing in action." Pakistan's military later circulated a video of a man with a mustache who identified himself as the Indian pilot, sipping tea and responding to questions, mostly by saying, "You know I can't answer that." He appeared in good health as he was questioned about his hometown, his aircraft and his mission.

The downing of the Indian aircraft came on a chaotic day that also saw mortar shells, fired by Indian troops from across the frontier dividing the two sectors of Kashmir, kill six civilians and wound several others. A helicopter crash in the region also killed six Indian air force officials and a civilian on the ground.

Pakistan responded by shutting down its civilian airspace.

The Indian warplanes went down Wednesday morning in Kashmir, a mountainous region claimed by both India and Pakistan since almost immediately after their creation in 1947. One of the downed planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir while the other went down in an Indian-controlled section of the Himalayan region, Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said.

He said Pakistani troops on the ground captured the Indian pilot. He had said earlier that two pilots were captured and did not explain the discrepancy.

"We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm," Ghafoor said.

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman, Raveesh Kumar, said one of India's MiG-21 fighter aircraft was missing and that India was still "ascertaining" whether its pilot was in Pakistan's custody. He said one Pakistani aircraft was shot down, which Pakistan denied.

Meanwhile, Indian police said officials pulled seven bodies from the wreckage of the Indian air force chopper that crashed in Indian-controlled Kashmir. The crash killed six Indian airmen and a civilian on the ground. They gave no cause for the crash.

Senior police officer Munir Ahmed Khan said the chopper crashed close to an airport in the Budgam area, on the outskirts of the region's main city of Srinagar. The Srinagar airport, which was closed along with two other airports for civilian flights in the region, is also an air force station.

Witnesses said soldiers fired in the air to keep residents away.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said the country's air force was carrying out airstrikes Wednesday from within Pakistani airspace across the disputed Kashmir boundary but that this was not in "retaliation to continued Indian belligerence."

Ghafoor, the Pakistani military spokesman, said the strikes were aimed at "avoiding human loss and collateral damage."

The shelling earlier Wednesday by India hit the village of Kotli in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, killing six civilians, including children, local police official Mohammad Altaf said.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both in its entirety. Though Pakistani and Indian troops in Kashmir often trade fire, the latest casualties came a day after tensions escalated sharply following a pre-dawn airstrike and incursion by India that New Delhi said targeted a terrorist training camp.

The strike Tuesday was India's first inside Pakistan since the two nations' 1971 war over territory that later became Bangladesh. Pakistan said Indian warplanes dropped bombs near the Pakistani town of Balakot but there were no casualties.

Information for this article was contributed by Ashok Sharma, Kathy Gannon and Munir Ahmed of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/MUKHTAR KHAN

An Indian soldier guards what’s left of a military helicopter that crashed Wednesday near Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing six air force officials aboard and a civilian on the ground. Meanwhile, Pakistan reported shooting down two Indian warplanes and capturing a pilot. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan later called for peace talks between the nuclear-armed rivals.

A Section on 02/28/2019