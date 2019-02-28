PHOTOS: Pickup skids off icy overpass in Northwest Arkansas, ends up nose-down against wall

Icy conditions in Northwest Arkansas led to several crashes Thursday morning, including one where a pickup slid off an overpass and crashed against a wall.

Police said the wreck involving the pickup happened on West Olive Street in Rogers. The driver of a 2004 Ford Ranger, Paula McNeese, said she was injured.

McNeese said she was traveling east at about 20-25 mph when she lost control on the icy Interstate 49 overpass and slid down an embankment.

The crash marked the second wreck the Rogers Fire Department responded to at the same location Thursday morning.



Traffic sits at a stand still Thursday, February 28, 2019, on north bound I-49 near the Don Tyson Parkway Exit 70 in Springdale. A freezing drizzle caused delays and accidents in the area. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix and snow could arrive in the region this weekend.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said authorities responded to several crashes, but there were no preliminary reports of any fatalities.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until noon, but temperatures were expected to surpass the freezing mark later in the day.