Procurer-training legislation OK'd

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation to require training of state procurement employees.

House Bill 1178, by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, was approved 35-0 and returned to the House to consider a Senate amendment.

The bill would require the state procurement director to establish a training and certification program. Starting July 1, 2021, a state employee would have to be trained and certified before making a procurement.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

HB1178 also would require agencies that issue requests for proposals to weigh at least 30 percent of the evaluation score on cost, unless the state procurement director approves a lower percentage.

-- Michael R. Wickline